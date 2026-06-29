10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners

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A member of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, looks down the sights while manning a M-240 light machine gun during a Live Fire Exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. The exercise provides students with the opportunity to develop and refine skills with the M-240 light machine gun. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)