A member of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, looks down the sights while manning a M-240 light machine gun during a Live Fire Exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. The exercise provides opportunities to refine marksmanship and develop hands-on experience with the M-240 light machine gun, working with U.S. Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9789384
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-DY454-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.