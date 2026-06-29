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    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners [Image 13 of 14]

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    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners

    PANAMA

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    A member of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, looks down the sights while manning a M-240 light machine gun during a Live Fire Exercise in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2026. The exercise provides opportunities to refine marksmanship and develop hands-on experience with the M-240 light machine gun, working with U.S. Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9789384
    VIRIN: 260630-A-DY454-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire Exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners
    10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Aeronaval
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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