U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, land component commander of the Washington National Guard, delivers closing remarks during the Bersama Warrior 26 closing ceremony at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 12, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon)