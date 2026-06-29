U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony

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U.S. and Malaysian service members pose for a group photo during the closing ceremony for Bersama Warrior 26 at the Joint Warfighting Center, Kuantan, Malaysia, June 12, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon)