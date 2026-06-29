U.S. and Malaysian service members pose for a group photo during the closing ceremony for Bersama Warrior 26 at the Joint Warfighting Center, Kuantan, Malaysia, June 12, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9789375
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-YS961-1017
|Resolution:
|4824x3216
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony
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