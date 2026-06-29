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    U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony

    KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MALAYSIA

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon      

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Azman Md Zain, commander of the 31st Infantry Brigade, exercise task force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Bersama Warrior 26 closing ceremony at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 12, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9789377
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-YS961-1122
    Resolution: 4373x2915
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony
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    USARPAC
    CPX
    Bersama Warrior
    National Guard
    Joint exercise
    BW26

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