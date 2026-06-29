U.S., Malaysia armed forces gather for Bersama Warrior 2026 closing ceremony

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Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Azman Md Zain, commander of the 31st Infantry Brigade, exercise task force commander, delivers closing remarks during the Bersama Warrior 26 closing ceremony at the Joint Warfighting Center in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 12, 2026. Bersama Warrior is a biannual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise that focuses on the U.S.-Malaysian Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon)