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    Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from a site inspection by Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander, and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun is shown May 29, 2026, of the $55.75 Million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. As of early July 2026, the project is more than 60 percent complete, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9789359
    VIRIN: 260529-A-A4608-7349
    Resolution: 1080x1320
    Size: 543.29 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project
    Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project

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    $55.75 Million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project, Army Corps of Engineers

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