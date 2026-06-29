Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project

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A scene from a site inspection by Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander, and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun is shown May 29, 2026, of the $55.75 Million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. As of early July 2026, the project is more than 60 percent complete, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Contributed photo)