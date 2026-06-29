Fort McCoy leadership reviews progress on $55 Million Officer Quarters Project

Courtesy Photo | A scene from a site inspection by Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander, and Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun is shown May 29, 2026, of the $55.75 Million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. As of early July 2026, the project is more than 60 percent complete, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A scene from a site inspection by Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort...... read more read more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez visited the installation’s new Officer Quarters construction site May 29, 2026, to review progress on one of the largest quality-of-life military construction projects currently underway at Fort McCoy.

Baez Ramirez was joined by Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun for the inspection of the Officer Quarters East and West project, which is replacing aging officer lodging with two modern, four-story facilities designed to support Fort McCoy's expanding training and mobilization mission.

The project represents an investment of approximately $55 million in Fort McCoy’s infrastructure and is one of several major military construction projects transforming the installation to better support Soldiers and units training at one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers.

During the May 29 walkthrough, Baez Ramirez and Haun toured both buildings with project officials, reviewing construction quality, discussing project milestones, and examining interior and exterior work completed since construction began.

The inspection underscored Fort McCoy leadership’s continued commitment to ensuring military construction projects remain on schedule while delivering facilities that will serve Soldiers and Army leaders for decades.

Replacing facilities that served for generations

The Officer Quarters project replaces officer lodging that dated back to Fort McCoy’s World War II-era expansion. Many of the previous facilities were constructed in the early 1940s when Camp McCoy rapidly grew into one of the nation's largest military training installations.

While those buildings faithfully supported generations of military leaders through World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the Global War on Terrorism, and countless annual training exercises, Army officials determined modern facilities were needed to better meet current standards for safety, accessibility, energy efficiency, and quality of life.

Construction officially began in 2024 after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract for the project. Once complete, the new Officer Quarters East and West buildings will provide modern accommodations featuring updated private rooms, improved building systems, enhanced accessibility, modern communications infrastructure, and energy-efficient mechanical systems designed to support military personnel assigned to Fort McCoy for training, mobilization, and operational missions.

The project also complements Fort McCoy's broader modernization effort, which in recent years has included construction of new transient training barracks, brigade headquarters facilities, energy resilience projects, utility improvements, and other infrastructure supporting the installation's strategic readiness mission.

Construction continues ahead of schedule

Since Baez Ramirez’s May inspection, work has continued steadily throughout both buildings.

According to the latest weekly project update prepared by Kyle Burwitz with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy, the project is 61 percent complete, while the planned schedule called for 36 percent completion, placing construction well ahead of schedule.

The report projects an early completion date of June 15, 2027, although the official contract completion date remains Dec. 31, 2027.

Recent work has focused on nearly every aspect of construction.

In the West Officer Quarters building, crews have continued:

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-in and finish work;

Drywall installation and finishing;

Masonry work on entrance canopies;

Installation of sound insulation and moisture-resistant wallboard;

Interior painting;

Ceramic tile installation in latrines;

Vinyl enhanced tile flooring; and

Installation of interior and exterior equipment pads.

At the East Officer Quarters building, construction crews have continued:

Interior framing;

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-in;

Masonry work along the west and north elevations;

Drywall installation;

Sound insulation; and

Interior equipment pad installation.

Outside the buildings, site grading and utility work also continue. The Corps of Engineers report notes that 85 of 86 Requests for Information have been resolved, while engineering reviews and contract modifications continue moving through the approval process.

Photographs accompanying the June 30 project report show dramatic progress since the May leadership inspection. Exterior masonry is largely complete, sidewalks and entrances have been installed, mechanical systems are taking shape, and many interior spaces now feature painted walls, completed ceramic tile showers, installed doors, finished flooring, and nearly complete corridors awaiting final ceiling and trim installation.

Once completed, the Officer Quarters complex will significantly enhance Fort McCoy’s ability to house military leaders supporting year-round training and mobilization operations while replacing facilities that served the installation for more than 80 years.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”