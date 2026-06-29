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    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement [Image 5 of 7]

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    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    From left, John Velarde, IMCOM G8 Director, and IMCOM Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Randy Robinson honor G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9789221
    VIRIN: 260701-A-QG562-3664
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement [Image 7 of 7], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
    IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement

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