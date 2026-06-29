Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:57 Photo ID: 9789221 VIRIN: 260701-A-QG562-3664 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 2.98 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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This work, IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement [Image 7 of 7], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.