IMCOM honors G8 Acquisitions Chief Jim Rankin during his retirement
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9789219
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-QG562-6937
|Resolution:
|2906x4649
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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