U.S. Army Security Assistance Command personnel gather for a group photo following an OPSEC Awareness Month awards ceremony in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2026. USASAC held several contests throughout the month of May to reinforce OPSEC principles and spark conversations about protecting critical information with colleagues and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9789202
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-IF990-1001
|Resolution:
|3750x2500
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners
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