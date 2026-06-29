Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners

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U.S. Army Security Assistance Command personnel gather for a group photo following an OPSEC Awareness Month awards ceremony in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2026. USASAC held several contests throughout the month of May to reinforce OPSEC principles and spark conversations about protecting critical information with colleagues and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)