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    Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners [Image 1 of 2]

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    Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command personnel gather for a group photo following an OPSEC Awareness Month awards ceremony in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2026. USASAC held several contests throughout the month of May to reinforce OPSEC principles and spark conversations about protecting critical information with colleagues and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9789202
    VIRIN: 260702-A-IF990-1001
    Resolution: 3750x2500
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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