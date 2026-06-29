Security is a family affair: USASAC honors OPSEC contest winners

Photo By Tim Hanson | Brig. Gen. Jason Jefferis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery recognize OPSEC Awareness Month awardees at a ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters on June 22, 2026. Those recognized included (from left to right): Ted Williams, Sara Thompson (appearing as the OPSEC purple dragon), Kaison Gill, Willow Manning, and Robin Johnson. Not pictured but also recognized were Serena Estrada and Col. Wheeler Manning. (U.S. Army photo by Tim Hanson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tim Hanson | Brig. Gen. Jason Jefferis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.— Operations security isn't just a workplace policy—it's a family affair at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC).

The command recently recognized the winners of its Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month contests during twin ceremonies, held June 18 in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and June 22 at the command's headquarters at Redstone Arsenal. The events capped off the organization's observance of Army OPSEC Awareness Month, held annually in May.

To heighten awareness of OPSEC, the command-wide contests encouraged USASAC personnel and their children to submit colored images, posters and puzzles promoting OPSEC principles.

Entries were divided into several creative categories:

Children's Coloring Contest: Judged across three age groups (2-6, 7-10, and 11-14).

Judged across three age groups (2-6, 7-10, and 11-14). "Fur-Real Pet" Poster Contest: Featuring photos of employees' actual pets practicing security.

Featuring photos of employees' actual pets practicing security. AI-Generated Pet Contest: Showcasing digital creativity.

Showcasing digital creativity. OPSEC Puzzles: Testing the workforce's knowledge of security best practices (New Cumberland only).

OPSEC remains a core discipline across the Army formation. It requires identifying critical information and taking deliberate steps to prevent exploitation. USASAC conducts this campaign annually to reinforce these best practices and ensure everyone understands their role in safeguarding operations.

Speaking on behalf of command during the June 22 ceremony, Secretary of the General Staff, Mark Crumpton, emphasized that the stakes are too high for complacency.

“Even small lapses can create opportunities for adversaries,” said Crumpton. “Consistent vigilance — whether online, in casual conversation or in daily routines — remains essential to protecting mission success.”

This year’s OPSEC Awareness Month saw exceptional engagement across the command, with participation levels exceeding previous years. According to Brad Reed, Chief, Command Security Programs Division (CSPD), “The strong turnout reflects a growing commitment to operational discipline and information protection across the USASAC workforce.”

"I wasthrilled to seesuch active employee engagement in the contest, and even more impressed by the team's outstanding commitment to operational security," added Deputy Chief of Staff David DeSantis. “The level of support behind the scenes from the CSPD team was phenomenal and speaks volumes to their professionalism and dedication to their mission.”

Those recognized at the Redstone Arsenal ceremony include:

Kid’s Coloring Contest – Ages 2-6: Kaison Gill (parent: Morgan Gregory); Ages 11-14: Serena Estrada (parent: Giovanni Estrada); and Willow Manning, (parent: Col. Wheeler Manning).

– Ages 2-6: Kaison Gill (parent: Morgan Gregory); Ages 11-14: Serena Estrada (parent: Giovanni Estrada); and Willow Manning, (parent: Col. Wheeler Manning). AI-Generated Pet Contest – 1st Place: Sara Thompson; 2nd Place: Col. Wheeler Manning

– 1st Place: Sara Thompson; 2nd Place: Col. Wheeler Manning Fur-Real Pet Contest - 1st Place: Robin Johnson; 2nd Place: Ted Williams

Those recognized at the New Cumberland ceremony include: