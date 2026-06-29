KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), supporting Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, flies over Pristina, Kosovo, with a U.S. flag displayed from its open cabin door during a flyover supporting the U.S. Embassy’s Independence Day celebration, June 30, 2026. The flyover highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and Kosovo while demonstrating the aviation capabilities that enable KFOR to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)