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    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover [Image 3 of 8]

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    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Capt. Balinda ONeal 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), supporting Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, flies over Pristina, Kosovo, with a U.S. flag displayed from its open cabin door during a flyover supporting the U.S. Embassy’s Independence Day celebration, June 30, 2026. The flyover highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and Kosovo while demonstrating the aviation capabilities that enable KFOR to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9788665
    VIRIN: 260630-Z-CA180-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover
    KFOR aviation supports U.S. Embassy Independence Day flyover

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    Flyover
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Kosovo
    KFOR
    Army National Guard
    TFG36

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