(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend

    GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260623-N-CM740-1058 Navy Counselor 1st Class Ty Elmquist, left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Dalton Wood, both recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, pose for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, June 23, 2026. Pittsburgh NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9788376
    VIRIN: 260623-N-CM740-1070
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 962.09 KB
    Location: GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend
    Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend
    Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Impacting the Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    NTAG Pittsburgh
    Sailors
    Navy Working Uniform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery