260623-N-CM740-1058 Navy Counselor 1st Class Ty Elmquist, left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Dalton Wood, both recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, pose for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, June 23, 2026. Pittsburgh NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9788376
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-CM740-1070
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|962.09 KB
|Location:
|GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Impacting The Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Impacting the Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend
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