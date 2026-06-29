Impacting the Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend

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260623-N-CM740-1058 Navy Counselor 1st Class Ty Elmquist, recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, June 23, 2026. Pittsburgh NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)