Impacting the Fleet: Recruiting A Best Friend

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260623-N-CM740-1040 Navy Counselor 1st Class Dalton Wood, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greensburg, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, June 23, 2026. Pittsburgh NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)