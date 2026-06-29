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    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie [Image 5 of 5]

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    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

    JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Izumi Morine 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2) — Capt. John Beattie (left), incoming commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East, and Capt. Matthew Tolhurst, outgoing commanding officer, cut a ceremonial cake following a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2. Beattie relieved Tolhurst as commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Izumi Morine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:58
    Photo ID: 9787929
    VIRIN: 260702-N-SQ046-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie [Image 5 of 5], by Izumi Morine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie
    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie
    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie
    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie
    New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

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