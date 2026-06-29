New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2) — Capt. John Beattie (left), incoming commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East, and Capt. Matthew Tolhurst, outgoing commanding officer, cut a ceremonial cake following a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2. Beattie relieved Tolhurst as commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Izumi Morine)