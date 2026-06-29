YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2) — Capt. John Beattie (left), incoming commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East, and Capt. Matthew Tolhurst, outgoing commanding officer, cut a ceremonial cake following a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2. Beattie relieved Tolhurst as commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Izumi Morine)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9787929
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-SQ046-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie [Image 5 of 5], by Izumi Morine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie
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