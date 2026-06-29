New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2) — Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias (right), commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Capt. Matthew Tolhurst during Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East's change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2. Tolhurst received the award for exceptionally meritorious service as commanding officer of NAVFAC Far East, where he strengthened warfighter readiness, advanced the U.S.-Japan alliance and delivered critical infrastructure throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Izumi Morine)