New leadership takes NAVFAC Far East helm, welcomes Capt. Beattie

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 2) — Capt. John Beattie (right) renders a salute after assuming command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 2. Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, commander of NAVFAC Pacific, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Izumi Morine)