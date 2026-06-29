Maj. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding General of U.S. Army Japan speaks during the 10th Support Group change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9787870
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-TV703-5289
|Resolution:
|2048x1280
|Size:
|697.57 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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