10th Support Group Change of Command

Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, outgoing commander, speaks during a change of command for the 10th Support Group July 2, 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9787869
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-TV703-6383
|Resolution:
|2048x1280
|Size:
|844.03 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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