Col. Dennis L. Han assumes command of the 10th Support Group during a change of command ceremony at the Rocker Enlisted Club on Kadena Air Base, July 2.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9787868
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-TV703-4809
|Resolution:
|2048x1280
|Size:
|730.07 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Support Group welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.