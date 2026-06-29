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    10th Support Group welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

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    10th Support Group welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

    JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    Col. Dennis L. Han assumes command of the 10th Support Group during a change of command ceremony at the Rocker Enlisted Club on Kadena Air Base, July 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9787868
    VIRIN: 260702-O-TV703-4809
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 730.07 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th Support Group welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Support Group Change of Command

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