U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference

U.S. Navy Sailors and members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces convene at the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2026 Final Planning Conference in Bandar Seri Begawan, July 2, 2026. As the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of assigned ships deployed to the Southeast Asia area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota David)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9787795
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-YG157-1002
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conduct CARAT Brunei 2026 Final Planning Conference
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