U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bert Bratton, chief, U.S. Military Group, presents a memento to Royal Brunei Air Force Maj. (U) Pg Muhd Mufid bin PG Haji Umar Arriffin, Staff Officer Grade 1, Joint Force Headquarters J7, at the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2026 Final Planning Conference in Bandar Seri Begawan, July 2, 2026. As the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed Destroyer Squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of assigned ships deployed to the Southeast Asia area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Camillia Nguyen)