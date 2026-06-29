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    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Lt. Camillia Nguyen 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bert Bratton, chief, U.S. Military Group, presents a memento to Royal Brunei Air Force Maj. (U) Pg Muhd Mufid bin PG Haji Umar Arriffin, Staff Officer Grade 1, Joint Force Headquarters J7, at the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2026 Final Planning Conference in Bandar Seri Begawan, July 2, 2026. As the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed Destroyer Squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of assigned ships deployed to the Southeast Asia area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Camillia Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 01:21
    Photo ID: 9787794
    VIRIN: 260702-N-CN083-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference [Image 4 of 4], by LT Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces cConclude CARAT Final Planning Conference Submitter: Lt. Camillia Nguyen
    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference
    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference
    U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conclude CARAT Final Planning Conference

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