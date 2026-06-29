Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure

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Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) presents Neil Fujioka, CNRH deputy emergency manager, with a Civilian of the Quarter award at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel in recognition of his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC), Feb. 20, 2026. Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as a CNRH deputy emergency manager who helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)