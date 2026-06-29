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    Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure [Image 1 of 2]

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    Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) presents Neil Fujioka, CNRH deputy emergency manager, with a Civilian of the Quarter award at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel in recognition of his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC), Feb. 20, 2026. Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as a CNRH deputy emergency manager who helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9787687
    VIRIN: 260221-N-RD674-7234
    Resolution: 2819x4001
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure [Image 2 of 2], by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Civilian of the Quarter
    Hawaii
    Emergency Management

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