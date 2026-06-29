Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure

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Neil Fujioka, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) deputy emergency manager, poses for a photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as deputy emergency manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), where he helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai. In February, Fujioka was recognized as Civilian of the Quarter for his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) in January. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma)