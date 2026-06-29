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    Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure [Image 2 of 2]

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    Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Raquel Cloma 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Neil Fujioka, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) deputy emergency manager, poses for a photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as deputy emergency manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), where he helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai. In February, Fujioka was recognized as Civilian of the Quarter for his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) in January. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9787672
    VIRIN: 260528-N-YE063-7371
    Resolution: 6603x4404
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure [Image 2 of 2], by Raquel Cloma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure
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    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Civilian of the Quarter
    federal fire department
    Hawaii
    Emergency Management

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