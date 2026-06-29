Firefighter Experience Helps CNRH Deputy Emergency Manager Remain Cool Under Pressure

Photo By Raquel Cloma | Neil Fujioka, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) deputy emergency manager, poses for a photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as deputy emergency manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), where he helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai. In February, Fujioka was recognized as Civilian of the Quarter for his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) in January. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma) see less | View Image Page

When disaster strikes, Neil Fujioka is the “calm in the storm.”

Fujioka’s unflappable composure makes him well suited for his role as deputy emergency manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), where he helps direct risk mitigation, preparedness, and emergency response for all Navy installations across Oahu and Kauai.

“We're often thrust into action during the worst times, the most stressful times, and surrounded by people who are often very, very stressed out and on edge,” said Will Luna, CNRH emergency manager. “An emergency manager, being able to come into that situation and coolly, calmly direct action and get people on the right path is really what it's all about for us, and Neil exhibited that ability from day one.”

Fujioka attributes his calm demeanor to his nearly three decades of experience as a federal firefighter. “It’s a muscle I spent my entire career building,” he noted.

From Firefighter to Emergency Management

“When you spend years in the fire service, you’re forced to learn how to think clearly while alarms are blaring, smoke is thick, and the clock is ticking,” Fujioka explained. “The first time you encounter a major crisis, your heart is in your throat. But by the hundredth time? Your nervous system gets desensitized. The adrenaline spikes subside, and you’re training just kicks in and takes over.”

Fujioka spent 28 years at CNRH’s Federal Fire Department (FFD) and retired in 2024 as deputy fire chief, a role that included overseeing daily operations and managing about 290 firefighters.

“As a leader, Neil has the ability to identify a problem, engage stakeholders, and implement solutions,” said CNRH Regional Fire Chief Gregg Moriguchi, who worked alongside Fujioka at FFD and continues to work with him in his new position at emergency management (N37). “These skills translate seamlessly to emergency management where solutions to problems are a key part of the mission.”

At FFD, Fujioka learned the importance of being proactive, one of the pillars of emergency management.

“The outcome of any major crisis or incident is largely determined before it happens,” he said, explaining that positive results are usually decided months or years in advance by the extra safety nets that emergency management has in place such as rigorous training and strategic investment in readiness.

“True emergency management is about making sure we don't rely on luck to save lives,” Fujioka said.

Luna said Fujioka’s experiences as a firefighter and as an emergency manager allow him to effectively manage all aspects of emergency management from crisis response to routine education and preparedness training.

“Having already spent decades in that system, understanding the ins and outs of it at the at the tactical level, he's spent so many years kind of being a part of emergency management, both from the boots on the ground perspective, and then also as a member of the crisis action team,” explained Luna. “He lived in both those worlds effectively.”

In February, Fujioka was recognized as Civilian of the Quarter for his steady leadership and his efforts to onboard a full class at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) in January. The RDC is the main public safety answering point for all military bases on Oahu as well as the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. It handles fire, medical, and police calls and supports Honolulu's 911 services when needed.

“Neil’s proactive support, professional expertise, and experience play a crucial role in the ongoing success of N37 operations,” said Luna, citing Fujioka’s ability to build efficient and stronger teams. With a cool head and a steady hand, of course.