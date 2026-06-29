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    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel [Image 4 of 4]

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    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Fulton, out-going commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, thanks Marines and family members of MWSS-174 during a promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:45
    Photo ID: 9787671
    VIRIN: 260701-M-UB848-1309
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel
    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel
    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel
    Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel

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    MWSS174

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