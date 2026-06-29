U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Brandon Soetaert, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers a traditional Hawaiian weapon to Col. John Fulton, out-going commanding officer of MWSS-174, during a promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9787669
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-UB848-1292
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.