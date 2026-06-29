Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Brandon Soetaert, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers a traditional Hawaiian weapon to Col. John Fulton, out-going commanding officer of MWSS-174, during a promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)