Lt. Col. John Fulton promoted to Colonel

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Fulton, commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, promotes to the rank of colonel at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 1, 2026. Promotion ceremonies formally recognize a Marine’s advancement in rank, mark their increased responsibilities, and honor their service in front of peers, leaders, and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)