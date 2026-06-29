Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright, 8th Medical Group unit deployment manager, holds a commander’s coin she earned for being selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Bright was selected as PotP for the week of June 29 - July 3 due to her achievements within her career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)