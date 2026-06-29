Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright, 8th Medical Group unit deployment manager, poses for a photo for the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Bright was selected as PotP for the week of June 29 - July 3 due to her achievements within her career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)