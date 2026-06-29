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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright [Image 1 of 2]

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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright, 8th Medical Group unit deployment manager, poses for a photo for the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Bright was selected as PotP for the week of June 29 - July 3 due to her achievements within her career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9787668
    VIRIN: 260702-F-ER993-1029
    Resolution: 3244x4128
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wolf Pack
    8th Medical Group
    Pride of the Pack

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