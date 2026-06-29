U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright, 8th Medical Group unit deployment manager, poses for a photo for the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Bright was selected as PotP for the week of June 29 - July 3 due to her achievements within her career field and her impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9787668
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-ER993-1029
|Resolution:
|3244x4128
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright
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