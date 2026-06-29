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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

    Photo By Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright, 8th Medical Group unit deployment manager,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haniah Bright demonstrated exceptional leadership by stepping up to lead her flight for two weeks during the concurrent temporary duty absence of her flight chief and flight commander.

    During this period, Bright maintained seamless medical readiness and commander’s support squadron operations, updating the appointed positions listings for 16 medical contingency teams, and briefed the readiness status of 37 unit type codes. Additionally, she prepared Rehearsal of Concept drill slides for incoming command teams, effectively outlining the unit’s readiness abilities to Pacific Air Forces.

    Amidst these responsibilities, Bright earned her Resiliency Training Assistant certification and was selected to serve as secretary for the 8th MDG Booster Club Executive Council following a competitive interview process. Thank you, Senior Airman Bright, for your outstanding leadership, accomplishments and dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:01
    Story ID: 569223
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright
    Pride of the Pack: SrA Haniah Bright

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    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    8th Medical Group
    Pride of the Pack

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