IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA

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U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Jeffers Macura operates the Integrated Launch and Recovery Television Surveillance camera as a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 28, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications for student naval aviators assigned to Naval Air Training Command.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)