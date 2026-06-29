U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Jeffers Macura operates the Integrated Launch and Recovery Television Surveillance camera aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 28, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications for student naval aviators assigned to Naval Air Training Command.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9787505
|VIRIN:
|260628-N-OQ553-2282
|Resolution:
|4309x2873
|Size:
|1017.41 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE conducts carrier qualifications with CNATRA [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.