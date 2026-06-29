WSINT aircraft takeoffs

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 16th Weapons Squadron takes off during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2026. WSINT is a graduate-level training event that integrates multi-domain assets in large-force scenarios, enabling U.S. Air Force and joint service members to refine tactical expertise and employ advanced capabilities in a dynamic threat environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9787160
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-YN766-5698
|Resolution:
|2796x1864
|Size:
|468.25 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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