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    WSINT aircraft takeoffs [Image 3 of 4]

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    WSINT aircraft takeoffs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 16th Weapons Squadron takes off during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2026. WSINT is a graduate-level training event that integrates multi-domain assets in large-force scenarios, enabling U.S. Air Force and joint service members to refine tactical expertise and employ advanced capabilities in a dynamic threat environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9787158
    VIRIN: 260609-F-YN766-5317
    Resolution: 3064x2043
    Size: 551.82 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WSINT aircraft takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nyah Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raptor
    WSINT
    U.S. Air Force
    F-22

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