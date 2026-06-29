WSINT aircraft takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft takes off during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2026. WSINT is a graduate-level training event that integrates multi-domain assets in large-force scenarios, enabling U.S. Air Force and joint service members to refine tactical expertise and employ advanced capabilities in a dynamic threat environment.