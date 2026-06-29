U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. BJ Lim, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9786877
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-MU520-1163
|Resolution:
|3913x5478
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.