Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG

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U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. BJ Lim, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)