Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG

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U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, receives the 6th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Robert Magee, 6th MSG outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)