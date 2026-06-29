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    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG [Image 12 of 13]

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    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, receives the 6th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Robert Magee, 6th MSG outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9786873
    VIRIN: 260626-F-MU520-1161
    Resolution: 3335x2223
    Size: 690.89 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG
    Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG

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    6th Mission Support Group, MacDill AFB, COC

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