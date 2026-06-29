U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, receives the 6th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Robert Magee, 6th MSG outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9786873
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-MU520-1161
|Resolution:
|3335x2223
|Size:
|690.89 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.