Col. Robert Magee concludes command of 6th MSG

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U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute to the formation during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. Magee commanded more than 1,700 personnel assigned to six squadrons and supported 44 other mission partners including U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nelvis Sera)