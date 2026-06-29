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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 1 of 3]

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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Devereaux 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Fynn Williams, 8, touches the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 2026, the same day his grandfather, Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Steven Williams, received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon, 57 years after he was wounded in action in the Republic of Vietnam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9786333
    VIRIN: 260617-A-WX139-7051
    Resolution: 1013x1347
    Size: 489.41 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran
    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran
    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran

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    Vietnam War
    Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Army Reserve

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