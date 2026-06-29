Fynn Williams, 8, touches the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 2026, the same day his grandfather, Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Steven Williams, received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon, 57 years after he was wounded in action in the Republic of Vietnam.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9786333
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-WX139-7051
|Resolution:
|1013x1347
|Size:
|489.41 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam Vet receives his Purple Heart at the Pentagon after 57 Years
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