Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Williams at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, ca. 1967, before deploying to the Republic of Vietnam. Williams enlisted in Boston on Dec. 29, 1967, and was wounded in action on Dec. 31, 1968. He received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon on June 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9786332
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-WX139-9105
|Resolution:
|916x1221
|Size:
|288.47 KB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam Vet receives his Purple Heart at the Pentagon after 57 Years
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