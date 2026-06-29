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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 2 of 3]

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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Devereaux 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Williams, jump #1354, prepares for an airborne training exercise, ca. 1967-68, before deploying to the Republic of Vietnam, where he was wounded in action on Dec. 31, 1968, while serving in Co. B, 4th Battalion 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade. He received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon on June 17, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9786324
    VIRIN: 260701-A-WX139-5390
    Resolution: 1256x1674
    Size: 336.55 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran
    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran
    Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran

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    Vietnam War
    Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Army Reserve

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