Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Williams, jump #1354, prepares for an airborne training exercise, ca. 1967-68, before deploying to the Republic of Vietnam, where he was wounded in action on Dec. 31, 1968, while serving in Co. B, 4th Battalion 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade. He received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon on June 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9786324
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-WX139-5390
|Resolution:
|1256x1674
|Size:
|336.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam Vet receives his Purple Heart at the Pentagon after 57 Years
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