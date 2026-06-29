Army Reserve Ambassador presents Purple Heart to Vietnam War veteran

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Specialist Fourth Class Raymond Williams, jump #1354, prepares for an airborne training exercise, ca. 1967-68, before deploying to the Republic of Vietnam, where he was wounded in action on Dec. 31, 1968, while serving in Co. B, 4th Battalion 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade. He received his Purple Heart at the Pentagon on June 17, 2026.