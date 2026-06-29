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    Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery [Image 2 of 2]

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    Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District Commander, presents Joesph McInerny with a plaque during McInerny's induction into the Gallery of Distinguished Employees at the Founder's Day ceremony, June 26, 2026 in Concord, Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9786189
    VIRIN: 260626-A-WY275-6415
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery [Image 2 of 2], by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New England District
    Gallery of Distinguished Employees
    USACE
    Joseph McInerny

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