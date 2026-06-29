Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District Commander, presents Joesph McInerny with a plaque during McInerny's induction into the Gallery of Distinguished Employees at the Founder's Day ceremony, June 26, 2026 in Concord, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9786189
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WY275-6415
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery
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