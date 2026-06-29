Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery Your browser does not support the audio element.

CONCORD, Mass. - Joseph P. McInerny, a retired Office of Counsel team member, was inducted into the New England District’s 2026 Distinguished Civilian Gallery during the district’s Founder’s Day ceremony June 26, 2026, in Concord, Massachusetts. Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District commander, assisted Ryan Killman, chief of counsel and nominator, in presenting the honor. Present for the induction were McInerny’s wife, Shari; his son, Drew; and his sister, Carol Cooney.



“This year’s Army birthday theme is ‘This We’ll Defend,’” Killman said. “No theme could be more appropriate for this year’s inductee, who has gone to battle for the New England District in courtrooms all over New England. He has proven over and over that not all heroes wear capes. Some quietly carry briefcases and a wealth of legal knowledge.”



McInerny was recognized for 31 years of exceptional service and leadership within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. Since joining the district in 1992, he has served as an indispensable legal advisor, mastering complex practice areas to become a cornerstone of the Office of Counsel.



Throughout his distinguished career, McInerny demonstrated unwavering leadership, twice serving as acting district counsel during critical transitions. His selfless service was most evident following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when he immediately deployed to the New York District. There, he provided vital legal guidance on emergency authorities for debris removal at Ground Zero, an effort recognized with the Department of the Army Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service.



McInerny’s technical expertise proved pivotal on high-visibility national projects. He orchestrated the legal strategy for the Shpack Superfund Site, leading to a $14 million recovery for the government, and provided essential counsel for the Cape Cod Canal Bridge Major Rehabilitation Evaluation Report.



“The list of high-profile cases he was involved in throughout his career barely fit on the nomination page,” Killman said.



As the district’s primary expert for the Formerly Used Defense Sites program for more than two decades, his contributions also earned him the 2022 USACE FUDS Excellence Award.



Beyond his professional achievements, McInerny’s legacy is defined by his commitment to mentorship and a collaborative, team-oriented approach that bolstered morale and operational success.



McInerny said he was honored to join the gallery.



“I was very fortunate to have a career with the Army Corps of Engineers,” he said. “In my 31 years, I got to work with some very talented people. I know many people who are on that wall, so it’s impressive company.”



Each year, the New England District recognizes a retired employee who made a lasting impact on the district. These employees are inducted into the Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees, long considered the district’s Hall of Fame.



Each inductee embodies the spirit of the district, having accomplished their duties to a level clearly exceptional and preeminent among their peers.



Often, these valued team members developed methods and procedures that produced extraordinary benefits for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contributed substantially to the reputation and honor of the agency.



Killman said McInerny was a perfect fit for the gallery.



“Joe’s steadfast professionalism, courage in emergencies and career-long excellence exemplify the highest standards of the [New England District] Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees,” Killman said.