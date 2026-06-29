Colonel Justin R. Pabis, New England District Commander, assist Joesph McInerny unveil the display that will appear in the Gallery during the annual Founder's Day ceremony, June 26, 2026 in Concord, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9786186
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WY275-4157
|Resolution:
|6288x4688
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery [Image 2 of 2], by Linnea Shirley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retired Legal Advisor Joseph McInerny Inducted Into Distinguished Civilian Gallery
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