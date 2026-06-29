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    AG Corps Inducts 2026 Hall of Fame Members [Image 2 of 2]

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    AG Corps Inducts 2026 Hall of Fame Members

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    U.S. Army Adjutant General Corps inducted 7 individuals into the 2026 Hall of Fame June 26 in ceremonies at the Soldier Support Institute, Fort Jackson, S. C. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School, Fort Jackson. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9785976
    VIRIN: 260626-A-AA412-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 749.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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