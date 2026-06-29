AG Corps Inducts 2026 Hall of Fame Members

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U.S. Army Adjutant General Corps inducted 7 individuals into the 2026 Hall of Fame June 26 in ceremonies at the Soldier Support Institute, Fort Jackson, S. C. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School, Fort Jackson. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School.