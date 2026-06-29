AG Corps Inducts 2026 Hall of Fame Members

Courtesy Photo | Col. Arron Lummer, U.S. Army’s 24th Chief of the Adjutant General Corps and 37th Commandant, Adjutant General School, speaks at the 2026 Adjutant General Hall of Fame June 26 in ceremonies at the Soldier Support Institute, Fort Jackson, S.C. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – U.S. Army Adjutant General Corps inducted 7 individuals into the 2026 Hall of Fame June 26 in ceremonies at the Soldier Support Institute, Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

"These honorees represent the very best of who we are and what we stand for as a Corps," said Col. Arron Lummer, U.S. Army’s 24th Chief of the Adjutant General Corps and 37th Commandant, Adjutant General School. "Our Corps is deeply proud to recognize such dedicated professionals into the Adjutant General Corps Hall of Fame."

The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor people who made outstanding contributions to the Adjutant General Corps. They are honored with a permanent display in the Adjutant General’s Corps Hall of Honor at the Adjutant General School, Fort Jackson.

Inductees for 2026 are:

Senior Executive Service 3/Col. (Retired) Patricia Mulcahy’s more than 40 years of service in the military and as a Senior Executive Service member were characterized by significant and lasting contributions to the Adjutant General’s Corps, the Army, and the Nation. As a colonel, she commanded an airborne-capable Personnel and Finance Group in support of the 18th Airborne Corps during the invasion of Iraq, ensuring personnel readiness for 130,000 Soldiers and establishing country-wide mail service in the theater for 125,000 troops. As a civilian, she played a key role in the establishment of the U.S. Space Force in 2019, the first new military service in 75 years, and served as its first S-1 and civilian service personnel chief, leading the creation of the first comprehensive human capital strategy for the new service.

Col. (Retired) Ruth B. Collins' career is a masterclass in leadership and selfless service, marked by her pivotal role in shaping the AG Corps. She consistently excelled in complex assignments, notably serving on the Joint Staff reporting on sensitive Goldwater-Nichols compliance directly to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Her most enduring legacy was forged as Acting Commandant of the AG School and as a U.S. Army War College faculty member. During the Force XXI experiments, her visionary advocacy was instrumental in preventing the potential elimination of the AG Corps, ensuring its continued relevance and survival.

Col. (Retired) Neal F. McIntyre is a distinguished leader whose 30-year career is marked by phenomenal contributions to the Adjutant General Corps and the Army. From his early days as a Battalion S1 to his final military assignment as Chief of the Senior Leader Division Colonels Management Office, he has been recognized for his tireless leadership and organizational prowess. As the Director of Internments at Arlington National Cemetery, he continues to serve our Nation with compassion and distinction, overseeing 6,500 services a year.

Chief Warrant Officer Five (Retired) Hickman's distinguished 31-year career and his continued service as the Deputy Commandant of the Adjutant General School reflect a legacy of positive and lasting contributions to the AG Corps. As the 8th Chief Warrant Officer of the AG Corps, he provided visionary leadership, overseeing the development of gap analysis, learning outcomes, field input, and course framework for the AG Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education – Follow On Course. His career is marked by a relentless drive to transform HR systems, develop talented leaders, and provide unparalleled support to commanders.

Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Mark A. Clark Jr. exemplified an unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army and the Adjutant General Corps throughout his distinguished career. As the Army G-1 Sergeant Major, his wisdom and technical expertise were indispensable in shaping Army-wide personnel policies. He brought clarity and precision to complex personnel operations, directly improving personnel readiness reporting, casualty operations, and the automation systems that underpin Army HR functions. In retirement, Clark continues to serve as the National President of the Adjutant General Corps Regimental Association and as a professor of organizational leadership and human resources, influencing future generations of leaders with his published research on ethical leadership and organizational resilience.

Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Kenneth Jackson’s 31-year career is a testament to his tireless commitment to the AG Corps. From his time as the senior personnel sergeant in Sinai-Egypt, where he oversaw human resources support for over 1,800 personnel from 14 nations, to his role as the Adjutant General Sergeant Major, he has played a significant role in several Army-wide HR changes, including the overhaul of the evaluation system and the restructuring of the Transition Assistance Program. In retirement, he continues to serve as an HR operations manager at Army Materiel Command, Huntsville, Alabams, responsible for a wide-range of tasks to include COVID tracking for over 100,000 employees world-wide, Continuity of Operations and Casualty matters. Mr. Arthur Nelson’s 42-year career, spanning 22 years as an Adjutant General Soldier and 20 years as an Army Civilian, left an indelible mark on the Adjutant General Corps. His technical expertise and dedication were pivotal in supporting Soldiers and units in both peacetime and during deployments, including Operations Shield and Desert Storm and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. A key figure in the evolution of Army Human Resources automation, he was at the forefront of every major transition, from TACCS (Tactical Army Combat Service Support Computer System) to IPPS-A (Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army).

The proud heritage of the Adjutant General Corps dates to the formation of the American Army, when on June 16, 1775, the Continental Congress established the position of Adjutant General on the staff of General George Washington. On June 17, 1775, Congress selected Horatio Gates, a former officer in the British Army, to become the first Adjutant General of the Army with the rank of Lieutenant General. He made good use of his knowledge of military organization by bringing good order and regularity to the Army by transforming militia units from the 13 colonies into one “American Army.”

On June 16, 2026, the Adjutant General Corps celebrated its 251st birthday. Over the course of its history, the Adjutant General Corps has assumed responsibility for several critical personnel and administrative support functions serving to sustain America’s Army in peace and war.